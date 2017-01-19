Stillorgan four-bed for €775,000 has been extensively renovated

Detached house in Wesbury on cul-de-sac with plenty of light and landscaped garden

Frances O'Rourke

 

The owners of a bright, airy, detached house in a Stillorgan cul-de-sac are clearly fans of the late David Bowie: there are several Bowie images on walls filled with artwork and decorated in modern style with furniture from Bo Concept.

Johnny and Mary Gleeson have done quite a lot to their suburban home since they bought it 22 years ago. Now retired, they plan to move closer to the coast and take on a new project.

Since purchasing the detached house, built in the early 1990s at the bottom of a Stillorgan cul-de-sac, they have added a new kitchen, a new bathroom, installed wooden floors throughout, landscaped the rear garden and had it painted in fresh Farrow & Ball shades.  

Now 76 Wesbury, a well-maintained 152sq m (1,636sq ft) detached four-bed, is for sale for €775,000 through DNG. Wesbury can be tricky to find: it’s a suburban estate off Coolnevaun, an older estate off Kilmacud Road Upper.

However, it is convenient. Clonmore Park, a large grassy park with a big children’s playground, is around the corner, and there is a shortcut to the Stillorgan Luas stop, a five/10-minute walk away. There’s another pedestrian shortcut off Kilmacud Road Upper to Stillorgan village.

Open plan

Accommodation in number 76 includes a livingroom-cum-diningroom that runs from the front to the rear of the house off a bright entrance hall. Double doors in an archway between the two rooms have been removed but could easily be reinstated. The open plan makes this a very bright space: sliding glazed floor-to-ceiling doors open from the diningroom to the back garden.

The L-shaped kitchen has white-tiled floors and black-tiled splashbacks, and there’s a small utility room off it. Other downstairs rooms include a toilet and a home office to the right of the front hall.

Upstairs, all four double bedrooms have fitted wardrobes. The main bedroom has a wall of mirrored wardrobes, a small en suite shower-room and a door leading to a small balcony overlooking green space to the front of the house. The upstairs bathroom is new and original. Painted teal blue, it has a curved polished granite countertop with a stainless steel sink and a shower unit.

The rear garden has been landscaped and has a patio and gravelled area. The front of the house has a cobblelock drive with space for two cars; there’s also a designated parking space opposite the house.

