Standing tall on Raglan Road

Five-bed Victorian in Ballsbridge for €3m

Rose Doyle

 

 There is a sense of Raglan Road’s pedigree – home to many historic and listed Victorian and Edwardian mansions and where building began in 1857 – everywhere in this house. You feel it in the sweep of granite steps to the front door (I counted a dozen), in the three-storey façade rising above, in the high, bright spaces within, in the original marble fireplaces, plasterwork, doors, shuttered windows and, most of all, in the gracious, spacious first-floor drawing room.

The vendor bought number 11, when it was in flats, 15 years ago. He refurbished with care and attention, redefining some rooms, returning others to their original use, making a statement of features such as the original limestone flooring in the hallway. He now lives abroad and is selling through McNally Handy with an asking price of €3 million. Number 31 Raglan Road sold in December 2013 for €2.3 million.

On three storeys over garden level, there are five bedrooms, three reception rooms, kitchen, utility, two bathrooms and shower room over a floor area of 341sq m (3,671sq ft).

Set well back from the road and with a decent rear garden (both style factors of the time), no 11’s coup de grace is the first- floor double drawingroom. The 14ft-high ceilings have elaborately decorative cornicing and ceiling roses. The 12ft- high windows, front and rear, have working shutters. A pair of marble fireplaces add lustre.

The entrance hallway gets the mood right too, with its limestone-tiled floor and mighty front door fitted with bolts and padlocks. A vaulted recess on the first return has a vaulted window as backdrop.

A livingroom on the hall level leads via double doors to a newly-fitted kitchen with marble fireplace, polished granite worktops, large centre island, cleverly angled fittings and 12ft window over the rear garden.

The rear utility area has an original Shanks sink.

Three bedrooms, including the main one, are on the second floor, with another two at garden level, where there is a separate front entrance.

There is a shower room on the first floor and bathrooms on the second floor return and at garden level.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.