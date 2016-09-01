Split-level style off Serpentine

A refurbished cottage beside the Dart line in Ballsbridge has come on the market through Lisney asking €650,000. Located off Serpentine Avenue the three bedroom house at 4 Railway Cottages, has a bright modern interior behind its Victorian cut-stone façade.

The houses on this narrow little road which runs alongside the railway line were all originally fairly modest homes, but they come with larger-than-average gardens for a city cottage, allowing most of the owners to extend. Number 4 has about 86sq m (925sq ft) and a split-level layout that makes it seem more spacious than it is.

From the front door, a short flight of steps leads up a big airy living cum diningroom which has a villa-in-the-sun feel to it with its high vaulted ceiling and white flagstone flooring. An open fireplace is fitted a cream wood-burning stove. From here, steps lead down to bright, stainless steel trimmed kitchen which has patio doors leading to the garden. Outside, there is a wide limestone patio with curved steps leading up, amphitheatre style, to a raised lawn.

At the end of the 15-metre (49ft) garden, there is a stylish garden room with a curved roof. It has underfloor heating and could be used as a home office.

Back in the livingroom, another short flight of steps lead up to a shower room and the main bedroom, with its wall of windows and separate access to the garden and a lovely outlook over the back garden. There are two further bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a study.

There is off-street parking to the front of the house. Despite being so close to the Dart line, the nearest station is about a 10-minute walk.