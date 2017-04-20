Spacious Victorian on Clarinda Park in south Dublin for €1.25m

There is no shortage of living space in 1 Clarinda Park East in Dún Laoghaire, a large end-of-terrace house extending to 370sq m (3,980sq ft) and with the unusual feature of having bay windows on all three sides on its top floor.

Clarinda Park is at the south end of Dún Laoghaire, between Corrig Road and Upper George’s Street, and has a small park and public tennis courts at its centre.

As the address suggests, this house is on the east side of the square, directly overlooking the tennis courts. Where the east and north sides of the square meet, close by the house, is a cul-de-sac with a wide set of steps that lead down to Lower Glenageary Road. From there, it’s just a few steps further to the People’s Park, with its restaurant, weekend market and children’s playground, and to the seafront promenade.

Self-contained unit

Many of the houses on Clarinda Park have been divided into apartments over the years. Number 1 has a layout that would allow for the basement, which has separate access and a kitchen, to be a self-contained two-bedroom apartment.

The largest room at this level is a big, surprisingly bright space that has been in use as a dance studio with ballet barres attached to the walls.

There are two fine reception rooms at hall level, but new owners may keep the drawingroom of the house where it currently is. It is on the top floor and has two bay windows which let in lots of light and which provide views to one side over the tennis courts and to the other side towards the sea.

There are several big, well-proportioned rooms to play with and each has kept many of its original features including working shutters for the windows, cornice work, floorboards, stained-glass window details and fireplaces. The kitchen is located in the upper return.

A large side garden completes the property, and there is parking to the rear of the house. The house is currently furnished in a genteel, sparse style. It is for sale through DNG with an asking price of €1.25 million.