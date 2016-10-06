Spacious, light-filled home in heart of Dublin 4 for €1.3m

One of the issues when considering the modern layout of a two-storey over-basement period home are the reception rooms at hall level. Gone are the days when servants would deliver silver platters of food to the diningroom, scurrying up and down the stairs to the kitchen between courses.

Many residents of these properties find they rarely use the diningroom upstairs, except for special occasions, and tend to dine at garden level. In fact, many families spend most of their time downstairs, as these properties have ample space to have a kitchen and dining and living area on this floor.

Number 28 Marlborough Road, a mid-terrace Victorian house, has quite a lot of space at 246sq m (2,650sq ft) and is on the market through DNG with an asking price of €1.3 million.

The sun-drenched extension at garden level, which was installed by previous owners, is now used as the family diningroom. It also opens out to an al fresco dining area. With a breakfast area in the kitchen and formal diningroom at hall level, there are plenty of options for entertaining, depending on the formality of the occasion.

Reception rooms

In addition to the reception rooms upstairs, both of which have all the trappings of a period home, there is a further livingroom downstairs.

The fact that the property has three bedrooms allows this room to work as a fourth bedroom should new owners need more sleeping space.

The kitchen, which was installed in 1995, has been done in country-style. The use of slate flooring and dark-stained beams overhead, in addition to exposed brickwork, have a darkening effect, which is in complete contrast to the rest the property.

The three bedrooms have original fireplaces, while the main bedroom has a new en suite bathroom. The only updates necessary are new carpets – or to reveal the original pine flooring.

The southeasterly garden is laid out with a patio and a lawn flanked by white Agapanthus, Japanese anemone and bamboo. To the rear lies an enclosed modern veranda with suspended seats and outdoor sofas.

It is apparent, with all the dining and recreational areas, that the current owners, who are downsizing, have enjoyed entertaining here.