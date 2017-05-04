Spacious four-bed, double-fronted Rathmines home

Off-road parking on Castlewood Avenue is something of a rarity, but at Number 18 there is ample parking for five cars at least .

It is home to Francis and Carmel O’Gorman and the couple are now downsizing and have placed their home on the market through Young’s with an asking price of €1.4 million.

18 Castlewood Avenue in Rathmines: addition of French doors floods one of the four reception rooms with light.

Francis was born two doors up – in Number 16 – when his father Kevin had O’Gorman’s fruit and vegetable shop in Rathmines. They then moved to Number 18 where his mother Chrystal ran a dressmaking business, while also teaching dressmaking at the Grafton Academy, until well into her 80s. Ironically the first resident of the property was also a tailor. They are keeping it all in the family – O’Gorman’s brother lives next door in Number 19.

The double-fronted property which dates from 1849 has an incredible symmetrical layout, and has four reception rooms. The original kitchen – which still is home to a large hearth – is now a third living room and leads to a new extension which the couple added in 2011.

18 Castlewood Avenue in Rathmines: an extension added a kitchen and breakfast area.

Windows and doors

Designed by Urban Architecture, the double-height room extends into a dining area and is incredibly bright thanks to lots of windows and two sets of patio doors.

“It is a really great house for entertaining,” says Francis “as the rooms just flow into one another and the new kitchen just gives us so much space.”

18 Castlewood Avenue in Rathmines: spacious dining room.

Three of the reception rooms have unusual cornicing and original fireplaces. The old wooden flooring has been given a walnut stain. French windows were added to the room overlooking the garden, which now bathes the room with light.

Off the old kitchen lies a lovely room currently used as a utility but could make a lovely reading room or home office. Although not large, it is triple-aspect and has lovely views of the garden.

11 Castlewood Avenue: has a large rear garden.

There are four fine bedrooms upstairs and the master is now en suite.

One of the real selling points of the property is the size of the rear garden, which extends to over 30m and where O’Gorman’s sister held her wedding reception. It is currently laid out with lawn and a barbeque area but would greatly benefit from some further planting.