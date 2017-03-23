Spacious family home in leafy Terenure for €1.75m

New owners of 19 Healthfield Road in Terenure, an elegant double-fronted Edwardian property, are unlikely to see much of their children when they move to this quiet leafy cul-de-sac. The gardens, which are the largest on the road – on 0.43 of an acre – have a hidden gem to the rear; a 30m zip wire tucked under the boughs of the towering mature trees where kids can zoom between the branches.

In addition, there are trees where nature has created internal climbing frames, and a spot which the family who grew up here call Jurassic Park – perfect for a game of hide and seek with the neighbourhood fox who lives next door.

Reception rooms at 19 Healthfield Road, Terenure.

The untamed undergrowth of the mature canopies are a contrast to the neat herbaceous borders – which were planted by the previous owner, a prize rose grower – and upgraded by the current owners who have lived here since 1988. The gardens feature specimen trees including tall magnolias – stellata and grandiflora – plus a host of shrubs planted for year-round colour.

This road in Terenure has been home to the family of the current residents for more than a century, with various members residing at numbers 7, 18 and 19.

A family room at 19 Healthfield Road, Terenure.

The Stringer-built property, which dates from 1907, is 245sq m (2637sq ft), and includes a large adjoining garage, which new owners could convert, subject to planning. An old metal ring on the garage wall was once used to tether a family horse – a reminder to the property’s once bucolic location on the outskirts of the city.

Period features

The house retains all its period features, including ceiling roses, sash windows, stained glass, fireplaces and flooring.

To the front of the house are three reception rooms – an interconnecting drawing and dining room, and a more informal family room across the hall.

In 1999 another family room was built at the rear. With a triple aspect it offers great views to the gardens.

The property has five fine-sized bedrooms, one of which is used as an office. It also houses a large wine cave, the contents of which the owners say they are “working their way through before they leave”.

For families concerned with children’s growing fixation on technology, the gardens here offer a perfect antidote – a magical playground with lots of space to climb and explore.

It seems fitting that the road on which this property lies is named Healthfield, and it’s little surprise that three generations of the same family chose to live here. Number 19 is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €1.75 million.