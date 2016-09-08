Space to play, room to grow in Stillorgan

Semi-detached three bed recently upgraded for €635,000

Madeleine Lyons

 

Sweetbriar Lane is an address that evokes hedge-lined country roads and berry-picking season. The road linking the upper and lower Kilmacud roads in Dublin’s Stillorgan is somewhat less pastoral, but appearances can be deceiving.

Number 33, on the market through Sherry FitzGerald for €635,000, is a smartly turned out three-bed property that has benefited from a recent refurbishment to extend the interiors and flood light into the living space. It also comes with full planning permission for a further extension. The spacious and bright kitchen-dining area opens out to a smart rear garden. Small but perfectly formed it has been carefully landscaped to make the most of an ideal southwesterly suntrap orientation.

Step beyond the rear gate, and a swathe of green at the heart of a neighbouring estate brings to life the country idyll evoked by the Sweetbriar address. Young families can have the best of both worlds at number 33, the privacy and safety of a walled-in rear garden, or a huge grassy play area complete with rope swings and neighbouring children, where they are always visible from the house.

The accommodation extends to 142 sq m/1,534sq ft and comprises an entrance hall with cloakroom, open plan living/kitchen/dining room, utility room, study, sitting room and guest toilet. Solid wood floors, a decorative exposed brick fireplace and a wall of glazing to the rear make this a warm homely space.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, one en suite and a separate bathroom and small walk-in wardrobe.

The Luas stop at Kilmacud is less than a 10 minute walk and it’s about 5 minutes to the M50 by car. Amenities at Stillorgan and Dundrum Town Centre are 10 minutes away, while schools, including Mount Anville primary and secondary schools, Benildus College, St Raphaela’s and St Laurence’s national schools and Oatlands College are a few minutes or a short cycle.

In July number 19 Sweetbriar Lane sold for €653,000.

There is ample off-street parking on the cobblelocked driveway to the front.

