South Circular Road redbrick with 60ft garden for €675,000

Tucked away off the Dolphin’s Barn stretch of the South Circular Road is a beautifully presented 160sq m property, just a block or two from the Grand Canal.

The Victorian redbrick terrace opens into a hall of polished wooden floorboards, a feature that runs throughout the reception rooms. The formal sitting room overlooks the front, with an original fireplace and two openings in lieu of fold-back doors leading through to the formal dining room where a cast iron fireplace has been painted the same colour as the walls.

12 Dolphin Ave

The property’s original features such as fireplaces, floorboards and coving are all intact. Fold-back double doors with leaded panels lead from the dining room to the kitchen where a fashionable grey tiled floor and built-in units contemporise the eat-in kitchen. Large glass sliding doors open out to the west-facing back garden.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms. Two are to the front with the only bathroom in the property on the return where there is a separate WC.

Another flight of stairs leads to the attic, which measures 25sq m /135sq ft and has been converted into a light-filled space with a dormer window to the front and roof lights to the rear.

Number 2 on the same street sold for €414,000 in September 2013 which represents an increase of more than 38 per cent in the intervening period.

There’s a good sized rear garden of about 60ft with a single storey double garage and vehicular rear access – a major bonus. Parking to the front is on street.

The house, which measures 160sq m / 1722sq ft including its attic space, is asking €675,000 through agent DNG.

