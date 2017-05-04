Smart Ranelagh refurb offers space and style

The current owners of 11 Mount Pleasant Avenue Upper in Ranelagh have lived here for just over a decade. “It had a rather strange layout when we purchased it, so we did quite a bit of work to get it the way we wanted it – as a really functional family home,” says the owner who is trading up to a larger property.

Number 11 Mountpleasant Avenue Upper: 195sq m property in turnkey condition is for sale with an asking price of €1.1 million.

In its previous state, the main bedroom had an en-suite “which totally interfered with the layout of the room”. Using Hyde architects the family removed the en-suite which now gives the master bedroom great views of the Leinster Cricket Club, directly across the road.

To facilitate a new family bathroom, the second bedroom on the upper floor was cleverly reconfigured. The Velux overhead is the only giveaway that this was not the original layout of the house as the alterations were completed in such a sympathetic way – while still retaining a good-sized second bedroom on this floor.

Number 11 Mountpleasant Avenue Upper: the master bedroom overlooks the cricket grounds opposite.

At garden level, a wall – which once divided the informal living room and kitchen – was removed and this allows the two rooms to flow into one another. In addition, a set of French doors replaced a smaller window allowing better light into the living space.

The kitchen, with a large Britannia stove was given a facelift by the owners who added high-gloss units to reflect the light which streams in from the front garden.

The informal living room, with limed oak flooring has solid built-in units to house a large selection of books. Further clever storage solutions are found on every floor, including upright shoe lockers which allow the bedrooms to be clutter free.

Number 11 Mountpleasant Avenue Upper: a set of French doors allow more light into the informal living room at garden level.

Period fireplaces

At hall level are two elegant reception rooms both of which feature impressive period fireplaces, wide-plank flooring and the mixture of contemporary and antique fittings marry very well.

There are four bedrooms in total, two on the upper floor and one on each return. What was a door to the garden on the first return was reconfigured to become a new bathroom. The gain of an extra bathroom here allowed the bathroom on the top floor to become a laundry room.

Number 11 Mountpleasant Avenue Upper: the kitchen.

The gardens were given a complete overhaul; to the front granite paving is flanked by paths of lavender and bay trees. More clever storage was installed under a patio to the front, where the family bikes and sports equipment are kept out of the rain.

The rear garden has a small AstroTurf lawn for practicality and features peony roses, bamboo, agapanthus and a fruit-bearing olive tree. Though not large, the property lies directly opposite Leinster Cricket Club and, as members, the family have keys to the gate. “It is an incredible facility, we can see from the main bedroom when one of the tennis courts is free and just pop over for a game, the kids play cricket in the summer and tennis all winter,” says the owner.

Number 11 Mountpleasant Avenue Upper: a small Astro Turf lawn allows the rear garden to be maintenance-free.

The 195sq m property, in turnkey condition is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €1.1 million.