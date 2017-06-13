Smart Irishtown renovations could have Google appeal

The “Google effect” on Dublin city centre house prices is at its most apparent in Ringsend and Irishtown, both just a short stroll from the tech giant’s headquarters. Once considered Sandymount’s poor relation, pricing in these areas have become very bullish for properties that are in walk-in condition.

For example, a three-bed terraced house of 146 sq m/1,582sq ft, Number 2 Seapoint Terrace on Pembroke Street, came to market through agent Lisney with an asking price of €545,000, and has recently been sale agreed for more than €100,000 over the asking price.

On the same street Victoria Homes has just launched six newly-built terrace two-bed plus study homes of 105sq m/1,140sq ft seeking €550,000 apiece. Two of these are already sold.

It is the tech sector that will be interested in two three-bed refurbished houses, Numbers 11 and 13 Bath Street, respectively end-of-terrace and mid-terrace properties, says Siobhan Lynham of Lynham Auctioneers who is seeking €640,000 for each property.

The two houses were derelict for about 20 years before developers Mark Leonard and Noel Barry of Centurion Homes bought them in February 2015, paying €183,750 for each, according to the property price register.

Leonard, who has a stockbroking background, is the son of Tony Leonard, managing director of Clarendon Properties, while Barry, a carpenter by trade, is his cousin. They recently sold out a scheme of 27 properties in Kinsale, Cluain Mara,that were priced between €300,000 and €565,000.

Insulation

They also have a site under construction at The Rise in Mount Merrion, where 10 houses will be launched early next year. The firm is also involved in the old eircom site in Ballintemple, Cork, which they hope to launch next year if planning goes ahead for 75 units.

The properties have been completely refurbished with impressive levels of insulation garnering strong Ber ratings of B.

Double-glazing is by Munster Joinery, and the colour scheme throughout is by interiors stylist Niamh MacGowan, who also worked on the Kinsale development.

In the living room of Number 11 there is an Irish-made wood-burning Boru Stove. In this former local shop, MacGowan installed grocery-style shelving between the living room and the dining room, and this wall can be removed and replaced by sliding doors should the next owner prefer a more open layout.

Both houses feature soft white Kube Kitchens with oak countertops and copper sinks and taps. Each property has a small guest toilet, set off a small utility room backing onto the garden.

One of the features of these houses is their sandstone paved rears. West-facing, they are a real plus in an area where much of the housing stock just has a small yard, although the current ground floor layout of Number 11 really doesn’t make enough of this feature. The dining area feels a little dark and the French windows leading outside are hidden from view.

Vaulted ceilings

Upstairs each house has three bedrooms with original style vaulted ceilings and freestanding wardrobes. The main bedroom in each has a shower en suite.

In Number 13 the ground floor layout feels brighter and more open with a large sliding door to close off the sitting room from the dining and kitchen areas. This house has three fine size bedrooms but in doing so compromised the size of the family bathroom.

The southwest-facing back gardens of each house backs onto The Merry Cobbler pub. Number 11 abuts Barrack Lane where two local pubs The Vintage and The Merry Cobbler have side exits.

Parking is on street and free.