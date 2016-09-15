Sleek interiors with smart garden

The owners of 20b Beechwood Avenue Lower bought the three-bedroom period property in 2010 and set about modernising it to their contemporary tastes.

With the help of Jean Freeney of Peacock Interior Design, who worked on neighbourhood restaurants The Butcher Grill and Dillingers, they’ve created a house that is in walk-in condition and will work with contemporary or more classic tastes.

The hall has been floored in an encaustic-style printed tile. which creates a strong first impression.

Painted in dusky mink shades with the ceilings, woodwork and cornicing picked out in a soft white, the interconnecting reception rooms have polished timber floors that have been stained a dark walnut colour.

Pocket sliding doors between these rooms mean you can create a quiet room for reading or music while the kids colonise the other space.

The rooms have matching fire surrounds with a wood-burning stove inset into the back room where its original window has been turned into a door that leads directly out to the property’s gorgeous garden. Designed by landscape architect Paul Martin, it is one of the property’s key selling points.

The kitchen had already been extended but the family installed a sleek galley design by Kube Kitchens that has handless doors and teamed limed oak flooring with it to wash the room in light.

A small breakfast bar divides the cooking part of the kitchen from the eat-in area, where a long refectory style table overlooks the garden and there are double doors leading outside.

One of the features of the garden is a trio of large light boxes, featuring bluebells and ferns that can be admired from the kitchen sink as well as in the sitting room where they draw the eye out to this really smartly landscaped space.

The breakfast room has glazing on two sides and is lit from above by a lantern roof light. A sofa means this room is also used as a family room.

The house has three double bedrooms. One is on the first floor return where the family bathroom is also situated. There are two more on the first floor. The master bedroom spans the width of the house and has a shower ensuite bathroom.

A Portuguese limestone patio, raised above the surrounding brick paths, is another feature of this Martin-designed garden and provides a welcome place to spend time outside amidst well-planted specimen trees and shrubs. There is pedestrian access to the rear.

The property, which measures 143sq m (1,538sq ft) is asking [EURO]950, 000 through agents SherryFitzGerald.