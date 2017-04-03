Six commuter-belt houses for under €300k

Two new reports – from property websites MyHome.ie and Daft.ie – have shown rapid house-price inflation in the first three months of the year. The reports link the rise to the Government’s new tax incentive scheme for first-time buyers and a loosening of the Central Bank’s mortgage lending rules.

But despite now having access to tax incentives, in this rising market first-time buyers will struggle to find houses in the capital, where the average price of a three-bed semi-detached house is €290,000, according to MyHome.ie.

Here are six houses now on sale in the so-called “commuter counties” near Dublin, all with asking prices under €300,000.

23 Friar Hill, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow 23 Friar Hill, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow

1. In Dunlavin, Co Wicklow, €290,000 will buy you a four-bedroom house at 23 Friar Hill, a small development of dormer-style redbrick homes close to the village centre and around 48km from Dublin city centre.

One of the largest homes on offer at this price point in the commuter counties, number 23 has 2,000 sq ft of accommodation, which includes reception rooms, a games room and an office, as well as ensuites to three of the bedrooms. Outside are well kept front and rear gardens and ample off-street parking. Friar Hill is an attractive development of 30 detached homes, all on large individual sites. Number 23 is for sale through DNG Doyle.

Hillview House, Athy, Co Kildare

2. In Athy, Co Kildare, a five-bedroom period home on just over three-quarters of an acre is for sale through McDonnell Auctioneers at €290,000. Hillview House sits at the centre of its ground with good gardens all around and privacy afforded by a mature stand of trees to the front. It’s a sizeable house, in need of refurbishment.

The ground floor has two interconnecting reception rooms and a study that has been used as a photographic dark room. There is a also a kitchen and a pantry at this level. Upstairs, the five bedrooms share a single bathroom with a second bathroom on the ground floor. A yard at the back of the house has a garage and a flat that needs refurbishment.

57 The Green, Dunboyne, Co Meath

3. Though the average price of a three-bedroom semi in Co Meath is €195,000, according to the latest report from MyHome.ie, it’s difficult to find many properties at his price level. In Dunboyne, a three-bedroom semi in the popular Dunboyne Castle development which has a hotel and spa as its centrepiece, is priced at €290,000.

Number 57 The Green is a 107 sq m home. Well maintained, it has interconnecting reception rooms to the front and a good-sized eat-in kitchen overlooking the fenced back garden. Dunboyne, is a busy village off the M4 with a train service to Dublin city centre – about 30 minutes away by rail. The house is for sale through the Property Shop, Dunboyne.

4. In Longford, Ballymackeegan is a four-bedroom detached house within walking distance of the town centre. It is for sale through Property Partners Quinn at €290,000. The house overlooks the town at the front with a view of farmland to the rear. It’s a well kept home with a sunny interior and a large conservatory extending the overall floor area to 203 sq m. An integrated garage offers potential to extend the living space.

1 Ballinderry, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

5. In Mullingar, Co Westmeath a mature three-bedroom semi at 1 Ballinderry is within walking distance of the town centre. The 1,200 sq ft house, for sale through Property Partners McDonnell at €285,000, needs refurbishment, but there’s good scope to extend it both to the side and the rear with extensive gardens on both sides.

Detached house at Drumahurk, between Butlersbridge and Cavan town

6. In Cavan, €290,000 is the asking price on Drumahurk, a newly built five bedroom house on a good sized site just off the N3 between Cavan and Butlersbridge. For sale through local agent Fintan Cahill, the five-bedroom house has two additional rooms in the attic, which could be used as bedrooms.

The house has two reception rooms and a kitchen that has yet to have units fitted. There is planning permission for the a separate garage on the site.