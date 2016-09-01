Shipshape and party-ready in Dalkey for €1.9m

Hidden from view on Barhill Road in Dalkey, Dunross is a house that looks modest on the outside, but has a super-sized interior of about 335sq m (3,605sq ft) that includes a party room, a home gym and an office.

Located at the Glenageary roundabout end of Barnhill Road, the house sits on a sloping site of about one-quarter of an acre which gives it great privacy and sea views from the upper floor.

Dating from the 1930s, Dunross presents as a dormer-style two-storey home, but in fact it is laid out on three levels to the rear. The most dramatic change to the original house has been the addition of a large entertainment room that extends to the front and side, making the most of the westerly orientation. Inside, and leading directly off the hall, it’s a stunning double-height room with windows on three sides, and French doors to the front garden. When the owner added this room 12 years ago, he wanted something more dramatic than a traditional extension, says sales agent Rosie Mulvany of Sherry FitzGerald.

Vaulted ceiling

“He turned to Rob Jacob of JLS Design in Kinsale, whose background is in yacht design. The result is an unusual vaulted shape to the ceiling and a maple sprung floor.” Features include a bespoke gas fire and a Bose surround-sound home cinema system.

On the other side of the hallway is a fine set of interconnecting rooms – a dining-room leading to a livingroom, with steps leading up to a sunny library which in turn opens into a bright kitchen fitted by Pogenpohl. A utility room can also be accessed from the party room.

One level down, there’s a den or TV room with a wood burning stove set into a fireplace, and French doors opening on to the back garden. Next door is a gym, which also has access to the rear, and an annex which is used as a home office. Two large storage areas complete the ground floor.

Picture windows

Upstairs, maple flooring runs throughout the four spacious bedrooms. The main bedroom, which has views over Dublin Bay from wide picture windows, comes with an ensuite bathroom fitted with a Jacuzzi bath. Two further bedrooms have ensuites with showers and there is a good-sized separate bathroom.

Outside, a cobble driveway runs down the side of the property and opens into a forecourt with parking for several cars. The back garden is mostly in lawn with mature hedging giving good privacy and some sound-proofing from the roundabout. There is a pretty garden room with its own patio area to catch the evening sun.

Sherry FitzGerald is asking €1.9 million for the property.