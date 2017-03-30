Second phase of Dalkey Manor homes is launched

Dalkey Manor, a terrace of 19 townhouses and two mews houses, set high on Killiney Hill, launched last September.

Eight of the houses on that elevated site looking down towards Dublin Bay sold at prices that ranged between €875,000 and €1 million though agent Hora Property. The two mews houses, each with an asking price of €665,000, also sold.

Phase two of the development is now launching and comprises 11 four-bedroom, three-storey homes. They measure 192sq m ( 2,075sq ft) and prices range from €950,000 to €1.05 million.

Keenan Lynch Architects worked with developers Ecologic Design and Build who also launched Kensington Manor, a development of 13 houses on Rochestown Avenue in Dún Laoghaire.

Painted kitchens

In the Dalkey development the houses come with painted kitchens, Silestone countertops by QK Kitchens, and Neff appliances, including a washer and drier.

Each property has two reception rooms, a formal sittingroom to the front at entrance level and a second – set up as a large entertainment room – situated to the front of the first floor.

There are two bedrooms on the same floor along with the family bathroom and two more bedrooms under the dormer eaves of the second floor where the main bedroom is situated. A charming room, it has a walk-through wardrobe leading through to a shower en suite bathroom.

The showhouses, which have been furnished by interiors company House and Garden, feature Villeroy and Boch sanitary ware in the bathrooms.

Of the 11 properties in phase two, five have already been sale agreed. Of the remaining six, one house has a westerly garden. The back gardens of the other five units are easterly in aspect.

Each house has paved parking for two cars and there are large feature patio areas in the back gardens which average about 11m (36 ft) in length.