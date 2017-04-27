Secluded Victorian off Howth Road for €1.2m

Even though 22 Howth Road and its semidetached neighbour are tall houses, with two storeys over garden level, and are set on a busy road, it’s easy to imagine that motorists passing by have never noticed them.

The period houses are set well back from the road – at the Clontarf Road end of Howth Road – and have pedestrian-only access to the front, which further increases their privacy.

The two interconnecting reception rooms at hall level at 22 Howth Road are packed with period furniture.

They were built in the 1840s and the owners of number 22 – which is now for sale for €1.2 million – think the intention at the time was to build a full terrace but the market for townhouses had moved southside, as did the builder after he completed this pair.

The current owners bought the house about 15 years ago and renovated it throughout, including restoring floorboards and fireplaces and replacing missing cornice work. Their style is, they admit “cluttered Victorian”, and the two fine interconnecting reception rooms at hall level are packed with period furniture – as they would have been when built.

Luxurious bathroom

The room in the return at this level has been given over to a luxurious bathroom with a slipper bath as well as a shower and period-style sanitary ware. Stained-glass windows add to the atmosphere.

The kitchen at 22 Howth Road is fitted with custom-built, cream-painted timber units.

There are three bedrooms in number 22, two are upstairs, one to the front, the other to the rear, while the third is down at garden level to the rear, where it is adjacent to a shower room.

The original layout down at garden level has been changed – the wall between the front room, used as a family room, and the kitchen has been removed so it is an attractive family space.

The kitchen at 22 Howth Road opens out to a small conservatory.

The kitchen is fitted with custom-built, cream-painted timber units. This opens out to a small conservatory and on to the latest addition, a covered-in outdoor seating area.

There is parking for two or three cars in a car port at the end of the back garden, which is accessed from a lane which runs along the rear.

Number 22 Howth Road is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald for €1.2 million.