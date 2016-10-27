Secluded house on Howth Road cleverly uses triangular site

Linsfort, when you get to the end of its private, pebbled driveway, is a surprise. Its seclusion, off what is a busy main road, is the first thing. Its size, a decent 253sq m (2,723sq ft), is another. The clever use of a triangular-shaped site (which backs on to Stiles Road) also impresses; built at an angle, Linsfort has a central section and two wings, a design which makes for an interesting interior layout. Then there are the specimen trees all around, notably to the rear and planted when the house was built 10 years ago.

DNG is looking after the sale and is asking €1.2 million. Built in 2006, when property prices were at a peak, Linsfort went for auction in July of that year but failed to sell – the quoted price was €2.5 million. Listed for sale in February last year, with an asking price of €1.75 million, it again failed to sell. The new price reflects recent sales of comparable nearby houses.

Two of Linsfort’s four bedrooms are en suite, two large, formal reception rooms interconnect, there is a sunroom/conservatory, a comprehensive utility room off the kitchen/breakfast/familyroom and a family bathroom.

Quartz worktops

Linsfort, rented of late, has everything needed in a family home but needs life. The kitchen area is ready to go with quartz worktops, cherrywood fittings and ceramic tiled floor. The adjoining family area, where the floor is of solid oak, leads to a high, vaulted sunroom with three walls of glass. Extensive fittings in the utility room include a gas cooking hob.

The drawing and dining rooms run the length of the house with wrap-around windows to the front, French windows to the rear and a marble fireplace. A couple of bedrooms on this ground floor are in a wing of their own and have a nicely private feel to them. A family bathroom on this ground floor has a multifaceted shower and bidet.

The bright first floor has a large and useful landing – it is a nicely shelved office at the moment – and two more bedrooms. Both have attractive dormer bay windows with seating and both are en suite. The main bedroom, which also has a dressing room, is especially large.

The trees in the rear garden have rose bushes in between and a pathway. The front area is cobble locked.