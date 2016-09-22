Sea views: Smart and stylish in Sandycove for €1.1m

A pair of semi-detached houses were built 10 years ago behind a terrace of Victorian properties looking over Scotsman’s Bay in Sandycove, Co Dublin. They were designed to maximise sea views, with bedrooms downstairs and living quarters upstairs. No 2 Scotsman’s Close, St Alban’s, is a mirror image of No 1, which went on the market in May and sold recently for €1.2 million.

No 2 is now for sale through Savills for €1.1 million. Like its other half, it’s a modern 265sq m (2,854sq ft) four-bed, but it has only partial sea views, mainly from one of the sittingroom windows upstairs.

The houses were built by the same developer who revamped the Victorians on the seafront; all of them were rented until now. Electronic gates beside an end-of-terrace Victorian open into the gravelled courtyard in front of the two houses.

The house for sale has a traditional exterior style, but a very modern design and fitout inside. The front door of No 2 opens into a hall with a tiled floor. The main bedroom on the right has a walk-in wardrobe and a large en suite, complete with Jacuzzi bath and a built-in waterproof TV unit over it, shower and double sinks in a marble counter.

There are two smaller double bedrooms at the back of the house, one en suite and one beside the family bathroom. Narrow French windows open from here into a small high-walled courtyard garden at the back.

Open plan

Glass-panelled stairs lead to the first floor of this two-storey over basement house: the open-plan livingroom/diningroom/kitchen runs from the front to the back of the house, with sliding doors separating the kitchen from the diningroom space. The whole area has polished timber floors except for the kitchen, which is floored with tiles.

The kitchen is contemporary and smart, with walnut units, polished granite worktops and countertops and a built-in coffee machine.

There’s a tiny study at the end of the livingroom and stairs leading up to a high-walled roof terrace, currently being fitted with AstroTurf.

The basement could be an au pair’s or teenager’s space: a very large and long room is fitted out as a home cinema, with sliding doors separating it from a double en suite bedroom at the end. A utility room is down here as well.

Outside has parking for two cars. Scotsman’s Close is just off the road that runs beside Sandycove Green and Scotsman’s Bay, about a 10-minute walk from the Forty Foot and around the corner from Glasthule village.

Despite the high price, interest was strong when No 1 Scotsman’s Close and Seaview, the revamped end-of-terrace Victorian on the seafront, went on sale in May: they sold within the past five month, both for over the asking price.

Seaview sold for €2 million, €400,000 more than Savills’ original price.