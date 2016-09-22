Sea views: Dual aspects in Skerries for €1.2m

Seacrest, making the most of its name and coastal location, has its main livingroom on the first floor, from where walls of window give sweeping views of South Strand and North Beach in Skerries. Views are the heart of Seacrest’s appeal: every room has them, often with dual aspects of harbour and sea.

Thirty years old, Seacrest is one of four detached houses built at roughly the same time, all tucked away in pleasant seclusion on the coastally advantageous Red Island, from which the town centre and harbour area’s restaurants and nightlife are a short walk.

Number 1 Holmpatrick Terrace, a large period house on the seafront, sold for €1.5 million in December 2014.

Seacrest has a floor area of 192sq m (2,073sq ft), four bedrooms (one en suite), three reception rooms, a kitchen/ breakfast room and a family bathroom. DNG McKenna Healy is asking €1.2 million.

The impressive first-floor livingroom, with its south-facing orientation, has a polished timber floor and features an open fireplace. The main, en suite, bedroom, also on this level, has another polished timber floor, as well as built-in wardrobes and views from both bedroom and en suite.

Two other bedrooms, one with a bay window, have space on this floor, as does a family bathroom with bath, jacuzzi, separate shower – and a window with views.

The ground-floor diningroom has a polished timber floor, feature fireplace and a bay window mirroring that on the first floor. The kitchen, to the rear and recently upgraded, has a porcelain floor, granite worktops and a door to the garden. Mostly in lawn, this has some nicely matured trees and plants. A family room has a bay window on to this rear garden and a fourth bedroom faces the front.

There is greenery too around the front tarmacadam driveway, where there is off-street parking .