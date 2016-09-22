Sea views: Bay windows and bright spaces in Clontarf

The location will be top of the list of reasons why househunters will be drawn to 362 Clontarf Road. The mid-terrace, two-storey house has uninterrupted sea views to Dalkey and Howth and the wooden bridge over to Dollymount strand is nearby. Just opposite is the new Dublin Bay cycleway which is nearing completion and the path is much used by runners and walkers.

The house, which was built around 1900, is in a terrace of five – with bay windows to the front, both upstairs and down. The front gives little indication of the amount of work undertaken by the current owners. As well as decorating from top to bottom they have extended out the back across the width of the house, adding a large, contemporary kitchen and a family room.

Their work brought the house up to 183sq m (1,970sq ft) although that includes the attic conversion, used as a home office.

Glazed doors

The main bedroom runs the width of the front and so is bright with its own bay window and an additional window. It has been plumbed for an en suite but that work was never completed so it’s there for new owners to do fairly easily. One of the quirky decisions they made was to take out the centre sash window in both bay windows and replace it with a full pane of glass to fully enjoy the view.

Downstairs the original interconnecting reception rooms – one a formal living room, the other a dining room – open into the new extension, added in the past 10 years, which runs the width of the house at the rear.

It has been fitted with a very smart looking and well-planned dark beech kitchen with island unit that doubles as a breakfast bar.

This new extension, which has a strip of roof lights to flood it with natural light, also made space for a sizable family sitting room with a wall of glazed doors opening to back garden. Adding such a large extension inevitably ate into the garden and it is now a small patio style space.

Off-street parking is to the front with space for two cars. Interest so far in this house has come from downsizers who want to stay in the area and are more concerned about the view than playspace out the back for children. It’s in walk-in condition something that appeals greatly to this demographic who don’t want the bother of redecorating. The house is for sale at €795,000 through DNG. Its smaller neighbour, number 365 at the end of the terrace, came on the market at €645,000 and is now sale agreed.