Romantic schoolhouse refurb in Wicklow valley

Just a 10-minute drive from Enniskerry, this property has a lovely garden that slopes down to a woodland stream and offers fine views out to the Sugar Loaf

Frances O'Rourke

 

A restored schoolhouse in the Glencree valley feels like it’s in the heart of the country, even though it’s a just 10-minute drive from Enniskerry village. Windows from its wide livingroom/diningroom look over to the Sugar Loaf and Maulin mountains, across a lovely 1.25-acre garden that slopes down through woodland to a stream that marks the boundary of the property.

The carefully tended garden is among the chief attractions of this unusual property. A steeply sloping glossy green lawn, sheltered by tall trees, is dotted with flowerbeds; a timber deck looks over the valley.

Built in 1821, the Church of Ireland-owned property had ceased being a schoolhouse but was still being used for religious services when it went to auction in 1988. It was in poor condition but David Whitley bought it for around €45,000 and embarked on extensive renovations.

Now David and his wife Mary are selling their 118.7sq m (1,278sq ft) home through Sherry FitzGerald by private treaty for €745,000.

Spacious and stylish upstairs, Annacrevy is more small-roomed country cottage downstairs. Upstairs, where the schoolroom would have been, is a large open-plan livingroom/diningroom/study. Downstairs, where the schoolmaster and his family would have lived, are the kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms, two of them very small. A trapdoor in the livingroom opens to reveal ladder-like stairs connecting the two levels. This has worked for the Whitleys, who had made several plans to build a staircase between the two floors. But “Mary and I got used to it – now we can go up and down carrying a tray,” says David.

Wooden beams

The top floor is one long, bright comfortable room with a polished timber floor and exposed wooden beams in a vaulted ceiling; it runs from gable end to gable end. There are arched windows in each gable, and four deep windows looking towards the mountains, a wood-burning stove at the diningroom end and an open fire in the livingroom. The house also has oil-fired central heating. Whitewashed walls make a perfect backdrop for the couple’s art – they run an online art business, The Whitley Art Gallery.

The front of Annacrevy Schoolhouse  faces the valley and the mountains, with its back to the road. A door from the road opens straight into the top floor, but the front door, opening into the downstairs space, is around the corner, down a wide-gravelled driveway that has space to park several cars.

Water for the house comes from a well with a filtration system as well as from a spring, and there’s a septic tank. There are two outbuildings next to the house, used for storage, and potential to expand.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.