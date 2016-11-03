Rialto cottage renovation digs deep to add upstairs room

Rialto Cottages lie just off the roundabout near Bird Flanagan pub in Rialto, and though adjacent to the bustling South Circular Road, their location is in a tiny quiet cul-de-sac.

The houses were once artisan cottages for the Guinness brewery – a town crier once woke the workers for their daily toil.

Number 101 was purchased in May 2016 for €171,000 and has since undergone a complete overhaul. The result bears little resemblance to its former self – from what were a set of dark, pokey rooms to a bright, open-plan home, which now makes the best use of the 50sq m space.

The owner, who purchased the property to flip, dug down into the subfloor, which allowed for an upstairs room to be installed. This room, which is accessed by a proper staircase, though not considered a bedroom for sale purposes, is large and bright thanks to overhead Velux windows, and would make a perfect home office.

Exposed brickwork

The attention to detail throughout is striking. In the hallway, the old hearth has had its exposed brickwork restored and though obsolete in terms of heating, it is now a wonderful feature, and the only reminder that this is a period dwelling.

Other details such as the use of encaustic and Victorian-style tiles, a hidden utility behind the bathroom and Velux windows set into a valley on the roofline, show the well-planned design.

In keeping with current trends, the decor is in pale greys and the owner installed lots of built-in storage which gives a streamlined effect. A small courtyard now lies off the kitchen, allowing a tiny garden space for new owners.

The attraction of Rialto Cottages is their proximity to the city and the nearby Luas stop.

Number 101, which is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €235,000, is a good alternative to an apartment for those looking to live close to the city.