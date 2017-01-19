Revamped 1920s cottage in Stillorgan for €845,000

A detached 1920s house at the Blackrock end of Stillorgan, revamped about 20 years ago, is a bright dormer cottage at the end of a cul-de-sac. Next door to a redbrick Victorian house that is now Blackrock Veterinary Clinic and to a small Church of Ireland national school, it has pedestrian access to Carysfort Avenue.

Ashleigh Cottage, 24 Stillorgan Park, Stillorgan, Co Dublin, a 153sq m (1,646sq ft) four-bedroom house, is for sale through Hunters for €845,000.

Downstairs, Ashleigh has a very modern feel, with wooden floors, recessed lighting and a contemporary kitchen in the extended rear of the house.

Upstairs has a more cottagey feel: the landing and under-eaves bedrooms have pine floorboards, built-in, white-painted wardrobes and hand-crafted wooden shutters on windows.

A striking pale blue door opens into a black-and-white tiled hall, with attractive moulding on the walls. Glazed doors open into a diningroom on the right and a longer drawingroom on the left, both with polished wood floors and marble fireplaces. In a a quirky touch, there is a small downstairs toilet concealed behind a wide full-length mirror.

Family room

Doors at the end of the short hall open into the rear of the house: there’s an open-plan family room on the right of the back hall, with French doors opening into the garden. The kitchen/breakfast room beyond that is a good size.

The neat kitchen, separated from the eating area by an island-style unit, is floored with tiles, while the eating area has a wooden floor, a bay window at the back and floor-to-ceiling glazed patio doors open to the garden. There is a small utility room off the kitchen.

Steep stairs lead up to four bedrooms, three doubles and a single. The main bedroom has a small walk-in dressingroom and the second double has a small en suite shower-room. The smart family bathroom has a freestanding clawfoot bath, shower and Victorian-style wall-mounted cistern with pull chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside, there are a patio and a raised back lawn with mature plants in a private back garden sheltered by high stone walls and fencing. There’s good room to park in the front garden behind an electric gate.

Stillorgan Park, which rather confusingly runs parallel to Stillorgan Park Road, is in relatively easy walking distance of both Blackrock and Stillorgan villages.