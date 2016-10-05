Renovated and ready to go on Iona Drive in Glasnevin

The framed photographs in the kitchen of 6 Iona Drive in Glasnevin give an idea of the extent of the work done by the owners when they bought it in 2000. They show a small warren of rooms, the original layout of the ground-floor return, now transformed into a modern eat-in kitchen. Other work included extending into the attic, creating a room used as a bedroom with a shower en suite, and adding a Norman Pratt sunroom opening off the rear reception and kitchen.

In all the Alexander Strain-built house now measures 174sq m (1,873sq ft) not including the attic which is 18sq m (196sq ft). It is for sale at €925,000 through Sherry FitzGerald.

In typical Strain style, and why buyers seek out the houses in this top northside location, 6 Iona Drive feels very spacious with high ceilings, good proportions in the main rooms and bay windows which add to the sense of space in the front living room and upstairs bedroom. There are four bedrooms, plus the attic room. Taking space from the bedroom in the first-floor return gave extra square footage to make a good-sized family shower room.

Added spaces

A curious design choice, and one buyers might think to revisit, is the way the conservatory works. It opens from the rear reception room – without taking too much light from that room – and was built in the space beside the kitchen return. However the wall into that return was not broken through so the windows in the return are still there looking into the conservatory – new owners, if they keep the conservatory, will probably seek to integrate it more into the adjoining kitchen.

A further addition is the Shomera room at the end of the back garden used as a gym – although if the new owners aren’t so fitness inclined it could be a useful home office or work space. The side pedestrian entrance gives useful access.

The decoration now looks tired so buyers will probably redecorate from top to bottom.

Househunters viewing 6 Iona Drive will find themselves drawn to have a look across the road, in the interest of comparison, at number 11. Strain built a variety of house sizes in Iona and the double-fronted detached ones, like number 11, are the finest. That house, which has a garage, a large garden, many original features – though not unfortunately the original sash windows – is for sale through Savills for €995,000.