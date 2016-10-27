Remodelled Killiney home with edge

A detached suburban house in Killiney got a major makeover about 14 years ago when the owners decided to remodel and extend it. The bright, open-plan kitchen/family room designed by architect Peter Pearson-Evans is a smart, comfortable space in good condition which gives a fairly standard 1970s house a definite edge.

Now 58 Auburn Road, Killiney, Co Dublin, a 146sq m (1,572sq ft) four-bedroom house, is for sale by private treaty through Sherry FitzGerald for €625,000. It has been a “lovely, happy family home for 28 years” says its owner, who adds that it’s “waiting for another family to enjoy our space”.

Number 58 is one of four tall, detached houses near the corner of Auburn Road and Churchview Road in Killiney, nearly opposite a modern-ish church and primary school on the curve of Churchview Road. There’s a fairly conventional long livingroom on the left of the oak-floored front hall, with a cast-iron open fireplace. French windows open from here into the diningroom.

Landscaped gardens

The kitchen/diningroom/family room at the back of the house is a lovely bright space, with five Veluxes and a skylight, floor-to-ceiling doors and windows at the end opening in to a small, landscaped back garden.

The hall opens directly into the kitchen, just past a candlelit alcove opposite the downstairs toilet. The oak-floored kitchen and family room (with a tiled floor) are part bisected by a timber-topped breakfast bar, with seating for it in the family room.

The Newcastle Design kitchen is long, with a glossy red-tiled splashback lining one wall. Units are cream-coloured and there’s good storage. The diningroom is on the left of the kitchen, with a dramatic purple curved wall. A few steps down lead into the bright family room.

French windows open from both kitchen and family room into the wide back garden, which is very much an outdoor room. Landscaped by Martin Brady Garden Design, it’s a split-level space paved with grey limestone and bordered by raised flowerbeds, with lots of outdoor lighting. High fencing keeps it private.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, two doubles and two singles, fitted with Newcastle Design wardrobes, and a smart family bathroom with a shower and cream-tiled floor. As in the rest of the house, there’s recessed lighting everywhere.

There’s offstreet parking in the small front garden, also landscaped by Martin Brady.