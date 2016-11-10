Redbrick house near Harold’s Cross Bridge on well-built artisan enclave

Ashworth Place is part of a neighbourhood of close and welcoming redbrick houses near Harold’s Cross Bridge, just a quick 20-minute walk from Grafton Street. Probably built by the Dublin Artisan Dwelling Company towards the end of the 19th century, the houses surrounding Ashworth Place belong to one of the capital’s well-built and highly regarded artisan enclaves and has all the traditional dignity and warmth of community you would expect.

Rented for several years and last on the market 20 years ago, 17 Ashworth Place has been extended, refurbished and redecorated and is ready this time around for an owner-family or first-time buyer. Stripped wooden doors throughout, with brass knobs on tongue-and-groove panelling, are a singular feature. So is the way a cunning use of space has created an entrance lobby, living room, shower room and inner hall area downstairs and, reached via a wide staircase with a light-filled bend, two bedrooms. The kitchen and shower room have been ungraded as part of the refurbishment. The floor space covers 60sq m (645sq ft) and agent Lisney is asking €350,000 for the private-treaty sale.

The compact lobby leads in to a timber-floored living room where an original, cast-iron fireplace sits in a welcoming corner. The wide-planked floor is also original, the ceiling is remarkably high and there is a dado rail, large front window onto the street and under-stair storage. This room gets the benefit of light pooling from the large window at the turn of the stairs.

An arch leads through to an inner hall with porcelain-tiled floor and, under a skylight, a space that could fit a desk. The galley kitchen, a bright space with slatted glass door to the small rear yard, has a breakfast bar and impressive array of Zanussi fittings, together with floor and wall fittings. The family shower room is also on this level.

The main bedroom, where there is another notably high ceiling, faces the front. It has a cast-iron original fireplace and fitted, tongue-and-groove style wardrobe. The second bedroom, to the rear, is similar but does not have a fireplace.