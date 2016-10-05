Ready for renovation on Iona Crescent in first sale since 1961

Number 8 Iona Crescent last changed hands in 1961 and, while the owners maintained it as a comfortable family home, buyers will now consider it a makeover project, stripping everything back and extending the 153sq m (1,646sq ft) semi-detached redbrick home.

In terms of layout it is – almost – in its original configuration except for two small changes. When it was built in the early years of the last century by Alexander Strain, a very large bedroom ran the width of the front of the house, with both a bay and a single window. Previous owners divided it into two bedrooms, with the larger double having the attractive cast-iron fireplace with decorative tile inset.

The adjoining single bedroom is very small and will most likely become an en ensuite and dressing room during the renovation. One of the other double bedrooms is at the back – bright, with dual-aspect – and the other is in the return, beside the bathroom and separate wc with their turquoise fittings.

Opening up

The other layout tweak is in the downstairs return. The large breakfastroom/parlour is as it was although the big old range has been taken away – and this opens into a kitchen which originally would have been two small rooms: one a bedroom for the live-in serving girl. New owners will not just open up this space but extend, possibly out to the side to create a modern eat-in kitchen, utility room and probably a downstairs toilet.

There are also two interconnecting reception rooms – with sliding doors in between – both with matching marble fireplaces and lovely stained-glass windows: a Strain hallmark.

There’s a garage to the side and a roomy attic which was floored and a rooflight put in when the roof was replaced two years ago. Given the good-sized landing it would seem prime for conversion.

The mature back garden is 23m long and wider than that of many Iona houses because of the garage to the side. The house is an executors’ sale through Sherry FitzGerald, asking €895,000.