Ready for regeneration on Cowper

You’d wonder why swapping houses doesn’t happen more often. When it works it’s a practical, hassle-free, time-saving solution to househunting – and it saves on estate agent fees – but it’s still rare.

Twenty five years ago a medical couple living in Dartry, Dublin 6 were looking to downsize as their five children were grown up and gone and their house and garden had become too big for them. They knew of a young family in nearby Cowper Road looking for a larger home and the deal was soon done. The older couple moved into 52 Cowper Road – bringing the large pieces of antique furniture they favoured and the many pictures they had collected over time from their old house – and lived out the rest of their lives there. Now the house is an executor’s sale through Sherry FitzGerald for €2.85 million.

Of course, the concept of “downsizing” is relative. Number 52 is a substantial detached Edwardian redbrick with five bedrooms, 2,665sq ft (248sq m) and a 35m-long south-facing back garden – a rare find in this part of Dublin 6.

Built in 1905 without a return or a basement level, it is one of three identical houses at the Palmerston Road end of Cowper. Edwardian builders were all about practicality – and that means a family-friendly layout that didn’t rely on servants toiling in the basement and plain detailing in terms of plasterwork and internal features with stained glass in the front windows to add colour and atmosphere.

Downstairs, off the wide hall are two reception rooms, one on either side of the hall, both with bay windows. The one on the left opens through to the rear where there is an eat-in kitchen. There is a further room at the back – a small parlour that opens out to the back garden.

Upstairs the ceilings are notably high, particularly in the two front bedrooms. There are five further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

New owners will likely do a complete renovation, including, probably, building on at the back – subject to planning permission, although unusually for a period redbrick in the area this is not a protected structure. They may also pave over more of the front garden for additional off-street parking.

Next door, number 51, sold late last year for €3.25 million – exactly its asking price – by far the highest price paid on this pricey road in several years. That house had been renovated.