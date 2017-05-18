Rathfarnham stable conversion harnesses quality

The second phase of Bolton Park – the lands surrounding the Georgian house at the centre of 4.75 acres in Rathfarnham – has now been launched. Developed by husband and wife team Neil and Aoife Collins of Homeland Projects, the most interesting builds on the site are three houses which were in a previous life the old stables and a mill.

The designs, by conservation architect David Slattery, incorporate period features such as exposed granite stone walls which sit comfortably alongside the modern interior of the showhouse overseen by award-winning designer Róisín Lafferty.

The result is a super combination of old and new in what are three unique properties.

The converted stable at Bolton Park in Rathfarnham.

The first is a single-storey cut-granite four-bedroom 213sq m house asking €950,000. Here all the rooms run off a central corridor, and a vaulted ceiling in the living room adds much interest. The property would suit those who are downsizing as it is on one level and the garden is small enough to manage.

Showhouse

Adjacent lies a two-storey showhouse, where exposed granite and redbrick are flanked by aubergine and green walls. The inner hallway towers up to the original ceiling – serving as a reminder of the buildings’ provenance. The kitchen-living area has three sets of doors opening out to a courtyard garden – with the original carriage archway.

Show-house kitchen of Coach house 2 at Bolton Park

Landscape designers DMA are busy at work planting espaliered beech trees, agapanthus and borders of lavender. This property stands at 266sq m and is asking €1.27million with contents included.

The last house, and probably the most interesting, is not yet for sale as Collins is seeking permission to add another room, which would bring the space to 279sq m. Here it is all about the barrelled ceilings – there are four in total, and in the garden stands the old, albeit crumbling, mews from the Georgian era.

Each of the properties has four bedrooms. Although they are new builds, the character they have retained from the past is what makes each house unique.

In addition a selection of four-bed detached and semidetached properties of 170sq m have been released for sale with prices starting from €775,000.

All of the properties are for sale through agent Knight Frank.