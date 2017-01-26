Rare opportunity for Iona Villa

Three-bed semi-detached property located in a sought-after residential enclave

Bernice Harrison

 

For a long time the semi-detached red-brick houses on Iona Villas were called the “new houses” as they were built in the mid-1940s long after the other roads in Iona, which are lined with much larger Victorian or Edwardian houses, had been completed.

Just off Iona Road the Villas quickly became a quiet residential enclave with the prized amenity of a grassy communal open space. A trickle of houses change hands every year – many are executor sales – and the latest is number 56 which is now for sale through DNG for €595,000.

It needs work to convert it into a modern family home. The three bedroom semi with two reception rooms, a breakfast room and small kitchen is likely to undergo a major renovation as new owners update and possibly extend.

The potential is here – as evidenced by a quick look at some of the neighbours in the cul de sac – to make the house double-fronted by converting the garage and extending over it. That will greatly increase its current 112sq m (1,206sq ft).

A side pedestrian passage gives access to the rear garden. Even just extending out the rear won’t impact too much on the south facing garden which is 90ft long.  

Prices in Iona Villas vary – usually indicating the amount of work to be done or the size and shape of the rear garden – and last year sales included number 67 which sold for €416,000, number 58, €590,000, and number 4 which sold for €444,000.

