Rare bungalow in Ranelagh to be auctioned

Park Drive in Ranelagh is one of the most interesting roads in Dublin 6 from an architectural perspective. Some of the properties were designed for the International Exhibition in 1907, most notably those with turrets and intricate exterior details, which lie at the upper end of the road.

Being a cul-de-sac, the road is not used as a rat run, as so many of the narrow roads are, within the labyrinths of Dublin 6 during peak traffic times.

Number 14, a detached double-fronted bungalow with a floor space of 131sq m (1,410sq ft), is on the market through estate agent Lisney, who will auction the property on April 26th. The advised minimum value is €1 million.

Complete overhaul

“The decision to auction the property is a reflection of how rare detached bungalows are in Dublin 6,” says David Bewley of Lisney who is handling the sale.

In its current layout the house has three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a small lean-to sun room off the kitchen.

The property needs a complete overhaul, but with the eye of a good architect has the potential to become a fine family home on this much sought after road. The sports grounds of Gonzaga College run parallel to the rear garden.

There is a precedence for planning for these bungalows along the road. Next door at number 13, the house was almost doubled in size from its original 158sq m (1,700sq ft) to include a large extension to the rear, with dormer windows and roof lights opening up the generous attic space.

Number 18, The Turret – one of the properties designed for the 1907 exhibition sold in 2013 for €2.43 million, and number 23 attained €1.721 million in 2010.