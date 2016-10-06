Portobello house on quiet street on sale for €650,000

St Kevin’s Road, a line of terraced Victorian houses, is in the trendy Portobello area of Dublin 8. Despite running parallel to the Grand Canal and South Circular Road, the street is very quiet.

Number 32 is at the end of a terrace of four houses adjacent to the former Methodist Church on the corner of Victoria Street.

Upstairs, the property has two large bedrooms, both with original fireplaces. The main bedroom is remarkably bright, thanks to high ceilings and two south-facing sash windows which overlook the street.

Downstairs, two reception rooms off the hall feature antique fireplaces, original coving and picture rails. Both rooms have the original floorboards painted white, which, in conjunction with pale walls, give a greater sense of space.

Paved courtyard

The galley-style kitchen opens out to a paved courtyard overlooked by a towering palm tree with walls of trellis laden with passiflora. This is an extra entertaining space on summer evenings. A narrow lane to the rear, though shared with the three other houses on the terrace, offers hidden storage space for garden equipment.

The kitchen, with walnut counters and newly painted grey units, is in good condition but could do with an update. The gas hob is old, and the white appliances, if integrated, would allow a more streamlined effect.

To the rear, there is the family bathroom, with a full-sized bath, which is a rarity in these properties and a separate toilet.

The allure of Portobello, especially the streets off South Circular Road, means prices can be high. Recent sales on the Property Price Register list number 15 St Kevin’s Road, a three-bedroom house with 127sq m (1,370sq ft) of space, as having sold in 2016 for €810,000. Number 24, with three bedrooms and 110sq m (1,180sq ft) of space, though in need of upgrading, is available through Felicity Fox askingt €625,000.

Number 32, with 100sq m (1,075sq ft) of space, requires small cosmetic changes to the kitchen but is otherwise in turnkey condition. It is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald asking €650,000.