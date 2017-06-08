Popular 1970s Killiney address upgrades for modern living

The six houses in Moorefield, the horseshoe shaped cul-de-sac off Church Road in Killiney must have looked super-modern when they were built in the 1970s.

Substantial detached family homes, they had arched picture windows, a granite finish to the front, an open porch and a sloping roof with a dormer to the side – families quickly moved in and stayed and the houses don’t come up for sale that often.

The owners of number 2 bought in 2002 and have done a considerable amount of work – reconfiguring the original layout and extending so that the four-bedroom house now has a very substantial 275sq m/2,960sq ft.

The most recent work was a kitchen makeover a couple of years ago. That involved knocking two rooms together at the back of the house – the original kitchen and an adjacent dining room – to create a bright and airy family-friendly eat-in kitchen with glazed doors opening out to the rear garden.

Ample storage

Newcastle Design built the Corian-topped units and it’s a well-planned space with an island unit and ample storage. The new owners won’t do a thing to it – they may though rethink the old conservatory that opens off the kitchen and maybe build a more modern sunroom.

Other living accommodation includes a small room used as a playroom at the back of the house and the living room which is to the front – a long rectangular room with a fireplace at one end and two signature 1970s round-topped picture windows. Filling in the porch was a good idea as it makes for a room-sized entrance hall. There is underfloor heating in most rooms.

Upstairs, the four bedrooms are doubles with the main bedroom in that dormer. There is a family bathroom but no en-suites (although there is plenty of space in that extended main bedroom for one).

The BER is E1 – 1970s houses are not known for their energy efficiency. There is off-street parking to the front for a couple of cars and a manageable-sized garden to the rear. Sherry FitzGerald is the agent, quoting €935,000.