Period style refreshed for €3.7m

Little has changed in number 12 Herbert Park, a large redbrick on a road favoured by well-to-do professionals, since it went on the market in 2012 with an asking price of €3.5 million. So far this year, two nearby houses, numbers eight and 10, each sold for €3.8 million, while number 11 sold in March for €2.5 million.

The fine three-storey Crampton-built redbrick close to the Donnybrook end of Herbert Park had been modernised by its owners, who lived here for over 20 years up to around 2010. By 2012, it had been rented for two years. It didn’t sell that year and continued as a rental until now.

Knight Frank is bringing the 386sq m (4,153sq ft) semi-detached six-bed to the market this time, selling it by private treaty with an asking price of €3.7 million.

The house has been refreshed in the meantime – it has been painted, there are new carpets – but its basic features remain the same.

Period features

It has the handsome period details – stained glass windows next to the stairs as they rise up to the third floor, large timber fireplaces, some inset with coloured tiles – as well as modern bathrooms and a large extension comprising two large family rooms at the back of the house.

A tiled entrance porch with a stained glass window – and a downstairs toilet off it – opens into a large entrance hall with a somewhat scuffed timber floor. Off it is a study/TV room and two interconnecting reception rooms, both with original timber floors. There’s a lovely bay window in the front room, furnished as a diningroom, and a glazed door from the livingroom into the back garden.

The relatively small kitchen/ breakfastroom is country- style, with a tiled floor, an Aga and a colourful tiled splashback by Orla Kaminski behind it. The countertops are polished granite, the island unit timber-topped. The table in the kitchen sits next to a bay window at the side of the house and there’s a utility room off the kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two large bright rooms in the back of the house – described as a familyroom and a sunroom, connected by glass doors – have timber floors, arched timber ceilings with recessed lights and windows wrapping round them. The sunroom opens into the pretty private back garden, lawned and edged by high hedges and mature bushes. There are patios on both sides of the house, and side access from the front.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms on the first floor, and three doubles on the second, all with fitted wardrobes, many of them with sinks. The main bedroom has a standout tiled en suite, much larger than usual, a Jacuzzi corner bath, a shower, double sinks and a bidet. The family bathroom next door is dated by comparison. There are three more bedrooms on the second floor and another bathroom with freestanding slipper bath.

Outside, there is parking for several cars in the cobble-locked front garden.