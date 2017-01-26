Period looks in contemporary build in Rathgar

The developer who bought two adjoining houses on Victoria Road in Rathgar, Dublin, more than a decade ago had rather more ambitious plans for the large site than what he ended up with – which was just two houses. But that’s what the planners allowed and that’s what came on the market in 2009. The original redbrick façade of the two houses were kept, and both were extended to the side and rear and rebuilt to such a high standard that they earned a B2 energy rating.

They were each originally priced well north of €2 million – a far too ambitious price and despite steep subsequent price falls they didn’t sell and instead were rented. Then in 2011, number 17, a four bed with 260sq m (2,900sq ft) came on the market for €975,000 and quickly sold for less. That buyer is now moving – relocating down the country – and is selling number 17 through Sherry FitzGerald for €1.195 million.

The house when he moved in was, as he says, a “white box”, so he injected colour with paint throughout, put a woodburner in the family area and turned the house into a cosy contemporary home that’s appealing in its livability, particularly as it looks like a period home outside.

The side extension means that some rooms inside are larger than original. That’s particularly notable in the front living room which has two windows, also upstairs where the master bedroom incorporates a fitted-out walk-in wardrobe and a good-sized en suite.

Any family is going to spend most time at the back of the house where the long rectangular open-plan space has a kitchen at one end (glossy cream units, granite worktops), a dining space in the middle and a comfortable seating area with that woodburner and floor-to-ceiling glazing looking out on the back garden. The owner did make another change here – installing a large window at the side, giving the dining area more light.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, three doubles and one small single. There is also a family bathroom and above that two attic rooms, one of which could probably be used as a fifth bedroom. The house’s comfort is enhanced by the build which emphasised energy efficiency, so it has solar heating, four ground floor zones, each thermostatically controlled, and a high-efficiency natural gas system.

The long rear garden has been planted by the present owner and is maturing nicely and there is off-street parking for a couple of cars to the front.