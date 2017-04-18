Period features and a lot of house for €330K in Wexford

It looks to many house hunters who line the pavements on Saturday mornings queueing with a host of others that the property bubble in Dublin is back – or at least well inflated.

Then a house like Woodview on St Johns Road in Enniscorthy comes to the market at a price that wouldn’t buy you a lot 72 miles away in the capital. The 208sq m detached Victorian home in pristine condition is asking €330,000 through Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella.

Dining room of Woodview

Inside, the house retains a host of period features such as marble fireplaces – there are three in total, sash windows, cornicing and ceiling roses.

The property has three reception rooms – the dual aspect drawing room has a fine bay window which floods the room with light – as do the French doors in the living room, which open out into the garden. Ceiling heights are an impressive 12 ft.

The wide hallway has new handmade carpets by V’Soske Joyce - now known as Dixon Carpets, who also create bespoke carpets for private jets and super-yachts.

The kitchen, in country style lies to the back of the house. Painted in pale creams, it houses an Aga and leads to a fine size utility, allowing the kitchen to be streamlined.

Rear garden of Woodview offers potential

Upstairs are four bedrooms, three fine doubles and a smaller room which is currently used as a study.

There is pedestrian access to the front of the property through wrought iron gates, and to the side vehicular access with off street parking for a number of cars. There are two outhouses in the garden which could have a multitude of uses. The rear garden could do with some planting and offers lots of potential for green fingered enthusiasts.

Spacious hallway with handmade carpets at Woodview

Woodside is an impressive period property, and the price is also attractive, in fact on a cost per sq m basis to build a 208sqm house you wouldn’t have much change after site costs and you certainly would not have the period charm.