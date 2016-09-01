Park life in Rathgar for €1.1m

Dating from the 1980s, 14 Fairfield Park has been in the same family since 1961 which means its original features are intact. In other words, they have not been ravaged by the bedsit subdivisions which many large houses in Rathmines, Ranelagh and Rathgar suffered in the 1960s and 1970s.

This is a boon for the next buyer as its decorative plasterwork is still the crowning feature of the 12ft high ceilings in the hall and reception rooms.

The property appears to be in good condition with a fine-sized livingroom to the front of the house where morning light pours in through the large bay window.

A marble fireplace surrounds a mid-century tiled insert, the only amendment to the property’s original features and one that can be undone.

Formal diningroom

Sliding interconnecting doors with brass handles open to reveal a formal diningroom, slightly smaller in size, with another marble fireplace. This has a tiled insert and a brass hood and base. From here a door opens to the garden.

The kitchen to the back will need modernising. A new owner might like to open up the old-fashioned layout to incorporate the scullery and storeroom to the rear, thereby creating a bigger space that would overlook the garden.

There is a range in the kitchen where the next owner might prefer to install a wood-burning stove or a hybrid model that has both stove and oven components.

From the back of the house the garden, which has a westerly aspect, measures 35ft. It isn’t enormous but is lovingly planted and has a greenhouse that gets the evening sun.

With three storeys to the rear the house has five bedrooms, a large single and toilet on the first floor return and three more doubles on the first floor. A bay window in the master overlooks Fairfield Park, a public park that feels very private.

Storage

From the fifth bedroom on the second floor return there are great views of the garden.

There is very little built-in storage in the house but it is of a size that can take free-standing wardrobes.

There’s also plenty of storage under the stairs. The property has numerous bathrooms that the next owner will probably upgrade.

There is only on-street parking for this house.

In 2014 number 2, a property with a larger garden, sold for €1.5 million. Number 8 came to market earlier this year asking €1.2 million and sold for €1.1 million in July. Number 14, which measures 193sq m (2,077sq ft) is asking €1.1 million through DNG.