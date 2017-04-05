Paradise found on Coliemore Road for €2.25m

Winding along a gentle slope up from Dalkey village, Coliemore Road hugs the coastline, taking in such lavish houses as Inniscorrig, which was on the market at €10.5 million in 2015, and is now €8.5 million with Sherry FitzGerald; a substantial discount, though not bargain basement either.

Further on is lovely Coliemore harbour, where you can watch the boats bobbing about, and gaze across to Dalkey Island. Beyond that is a pair of parks, and at the end, Sorrento Terrace and Vico Roads – both addresses with properties with telephone number prices.

That’s not surprising. Killiney Bay from here is at its best and, thriving on the location, Dalkey has everything to offer local residents with its range of places to eat, shop, drink and stop. At number 81, Coolmanagh is just opposite Inniscorrig, and at 216sq m (2,325sq ft) it’s approximately half the size of its imposing neighbour, giving you pretty much the perfect proportions for a fine family home.

Grassy lawns

As well as rewiring and replumbing, the current owners, who bought the double-fronted, detached Victorian villa in 2002, added a large light-filled Charles Yorke kitchen plus sunroom/breakfast area to the rear. This has taken a bite out of the garden, though there is still plenty of space out front, with grassy lawns behind the old granite walls. To the side and the rear are patio gardens, with an off-street parking spot (vital in this area).

The original part of the house has that symmetrical layout so beloved of the Georgians, borrowed by the Victorians later on. This means there is a pair of large reception rooms, with feature fireplaces, tall windows, and all the original features you could wish for. Beyond the newer kitchen there’s also a utility room and WC, plus an en-suite downstairs bedroom, which the current owners had for their au pair when the children were younger.

Elegant spaces

The three other bedrooms are upstairs, one on the return, and the other two mirroring the reception rooms below – so expect large elegant spaces with views of the sea. There’s also a super family bathroom, with a fabulous free-standing bath.

It’s a really beautiful spot, and the owners will be sorry to move on, “It’s so peaceful in the morning, we hear the birds sing,” says the owner, who also, unsurprisingly, loves the location, so much so that you can see another former Dalkey resident, artist Gerard Byrne’s paintings of the area, dotted around the house.

“The kids had an idyllic childhood here,” the owner says. “We welcomed all their friends back here, and had lovely birthday parties out the front.”

Rosie Mulvany, who is handling the sale, at €2.25 million, for Sherry FitzGerald agrees, “the location is totally idyllic with Coliemore Harbour and Dalkey Island on your doorstep, not to mention the convenience a moment’s walk from Dalkey Town”. And should you ever tear yourself away from this gorgeous location, the Dart is six minutes’ walk.