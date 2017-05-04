Opportunity knocks on exclusive Blackrock cul-de-sacs

It’s not often that a detached house with endless potential and a good orientation on one of Blackrock’s most desirable cul-de-sacs hits the market. Last week, not one, but two, such houses emerged.

The first, 26 Glenvar Park off Cross Avenue, is seeking €1.65 million through Lisney. At just 133sq m (1,430sq ft), it’s evidently small for the price sought, but buyers here will be less interested in the existing house and more interested in its potential. In this case, it’s one of just a handful of detached houses with desirable southerly or westerly orientations on the street, and features a 40m (131ft) west-facing rear garden. Prospective buyers need look no further than the house next door, 28 Glenvar Park, for inspiration. In 2011, in the depths of recession, the near-identical house went to auction and vastly exceeded its guide price when it sold for just shy of €1 million.

While the property’s appearance remains relatively unchanged from the front, the buyers demolished part of the house, leaving just 120sq m, and then extended it to an impressive 445sq m. The extended house includes separate formal living and dining rooms, in addition to large open-plan living, kitchen and dining space to the rear, opening out to the garden. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with the benefit of substantial attic space. Would-be buyers of number 26 will almost certainly adopt similar plans to fully exploit its superb site.

A short distance away, 37 Waltham Terrace has hit the market through Churches asking €1.7 million. While Waltham Terrace is renowned for its pretty villa-style houses, this particular house is a more modern example, nestled between two period piles on a quiet cul-de-sac. Occupying a prime 0.4-acre site, the 278sq m (3,000sq ft) house is in its original condition and potential buyers will either undertake a substantial refurbishment or demolish it entirely.

Constructing a new house would afford owners the possibility of building closer to the street, taking space from the large 30m (100ft) front garden, and expanding the rear garden, which enjoys a sunny southwesterly orientation. There may be a ready-made buyer in the home’s neighbours, John and Bernie Gallagher, whose expansive mansion adjoins Number 37, if they have any desire to expand their property.