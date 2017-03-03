Now that's what you call a bedroom - Monkstown villa for €2.65m

It is difficult without the use of too many superlatives to describe 3 Clifton Terrace; a fine Regency residence overlooking the sea in Monkstown.

The interiors are literally works of art; from the original fireplaces, coving, ceiling roses and cupola on the upper landing, which date from the 1830s, to the hand-painted walls by local artists and the Johnny Grey kitchen, which was installed when the current owners overhauled the house in 1997.

Purchased in 1982 from the Lemass estate, one of the most notable residents was Dr P. E. Lemass, secretary of the Board of Education and uncle to Sean Lemass who served as taoiseach from 1959 until 1966.

“Many of these houses were altered in the 1930s – with gas fires replacing open hearths in an attempt to exclude draughts, but thankfully nothing was touched or changed,” says the current owner who is downsizing.

Hand-painted

Extending to 460sq m (4,951sq ft), the double-fronted property has three fine reception rooms at hall level. The dining room, which was hand-painted by local artists, includes a bronzed ceiling and leads to the Johnny Grey kitchen. Grey, a renowned kitchen designer completes about 10 kitchens a year.

“The kitchen, a mixture of cherry, burr maple and birch was inspired by the colourful Pauline Bewick paintings which hang in the room. We tried to balance craftsmanship with functionality in a look outside of time, so the design will last,” says Grey, whose client list includes musician Sting, and the late Apple chief executive Steve Jobs. There are only five Johnny Grey kitchens in Ireland.

Two further reception rooms lie at garden level – a double-height glass library which opens into a living room and a further television room. This could, if new owners wished become a sixth bedroom. The library has panelled oak walls which have a secret flush door to a butler’s pantry, and leads to the garden via Crittall-style French doors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Master bedroom

Upstairs beyond an imposing cupola, and stained-glass rose window, lies the master bedroom suite which runs the full width of the house and which is simply jaw-dropping, with four-meter high ceilings, deep coving and an intricate ceiling rose. The deep projecting bay with its windows on three sides, offers views all the way across Dublin bay.

A fine white marble fireplace can be lit on cold winter nights to watch the changing hues of the sea. A door leads to the ensuite bathroom and together these rooms measure 83sq m (894sq ft). There are two further bedrooms at this level.

The rear garden, which is bordered by old stone walls, features sculptures by Rowan Gillespie, set around a pergola draped in Chinese wisteria and fragrant jasmine. Cobbled paths meander through mature shrubs including an old quince tree which produces fruit in autumn.

The property, in turnkey condition is on the market through agent Hunters with an asking price of €2.65 million.