New homes: South-facing efficiency in Shankill

Shanganagh Drive is a small development of four semi-detached houses set on a secluded site where a 1920s-built detached house called Bognor once stood.

Constructed by the McGrath Group, a family business of two brothers and one sister, who have been quietly involved in property development since the 1980s and who have hotel, office and student accommodation portfolios in both the UK and Germany, this is their third residential scheme in Ireland since the crash.

In 2012 the firm purchased Auburn Lodge, an uncompleted complex of 31 apartments that had been put on the market in 2008 and in May 2014 they launched The Crofton in Dún Laoghaire, a complex of 25 high-end apartments housed in a former office block.

The firm demolished the detached house and built four homes on the 0.43-acre site.

All four A-rated properties have south-facing rear gardens and overlook a communal open green space that will be managed by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Council, meaning there will be no management fees.

Each property is three-storey and features a kitchen by Nolan Kitchens complete with Bosch appliances, a pull-out larder system and stone worktops, as per the showhouse. Off the kitchen is a utility room. Both of these rooms have crema marfil tiled floors.

The properties have triple-glazed windows, gas-fired central heating and a Kingstar wood-burning stove in the front living room.

Three of the four bedrooms are on the first floor. The master, on the second floor, has Velux Cabrio windows that open out to Juliet-style balconies.

The houses have hotel-standard finishes in the bathroom, designed by the McGrath Group’s in-house interior designer who has had lots of experience fitting out hotels in the UK and Germany. Out front there is cobblelock parking for two cars for each house.

The properties, which measure 162 sq m (1,744 sq ft), cost from €575,000 through agents DNG New Homes. The development is situated about half a mile outside the village of Shankill on the Dublin side, about a 15-minute walk.

The Dart station in Shankill is an 11-minute walk away while Cherrywood Luas stop is a 25-minute walk or a five-minute drive.