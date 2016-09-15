New homes: Smart turnout in Clontarf village

Churchfield is a small infill development in Clontarf situated beside the church in the heart of this coastal village. It has been built by family building firm MKN Property Group. whose offices are just a five-minute walk down the road in the Seapoint Building.

Headed by Seán McKeown, with children Brian, John and Niamh working in the business, the firm has built over 2,000 units in the last 20 years, most recently having brought Seascape, a development of apartments, to market, as well as two developments in Swords: Ashfield in Ridgewood and The Elms. John estimates that they’ve built 230 houses in Clontarf alone.

Churchfield comprises 15 three-bedroom plus study terraced houses and four one-bedroom apartments.

The A-rated terraced houses are set over three floors and are set back from the busy and noisy road, but the firm isn’t taking any chances. Light sleepers will hear nothing but peace and quiet inside these triple-glazed properties. The homes have a full red brick façade that ties in very well with the surrounding properties as well with the period shopfronts on the seafront.

The houses comprise an open plan living area screened off from the kitchen dining room to the rear by large, almost ceiling height glass sliding doors. It’s a clever way to divide the space that allows light to stream through.

The kitchen to the rear features swish units by German maker Leicht and has Silestone counter tops, large larder units and Le Mans corner cabinets that allow for accessible and high-volume storage. The kitchens come with top-of-the-range workhorse appliances by Siemens.

The properties have taller-than-average 2.7m-high ceiling and large windows.

The houses, which measure 125sq m (1,340sq ft) cost from €625,000 and are three-storey. A steep set of stairs leads up to the first floor where two of the three bedrooms are situated. The bedroom to the front, a good-size double, has a decent-sized shower en suite bathroom.

The master bedroom is on the second floor and has a similar-sized en suite lit by a Velux window, as is the second room on this floor – a study, which could also double as a baby’s nursery.

Eleven of the 15 houses have west-facing back gardens and each comes with one parking space to the front. Management fees will cost in the region of €1,000 per annum and include bins and a group home insurance scheme.

The one-bedroom apartments cost from €325,000 to €345,000. Roomy in size, 56sq m (600sq ft), they make a really compelling residential option for people trading down or getting a first foot onto the ladder. Each has really impressive sea views, which include the landmark towers in Ringsend.

Each has floor-to-ceiling glazed doors that lead out to a balcony that measures almost 10sq m. The bedrooms in two of the apartments that front onto Clontarf Road also boast views of the Dublin mountains and the bay. The properties are being sold through agents SherryFitzGerald.