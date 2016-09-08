New homes: Latest phase in Malahide

Robswall is a development on Malahide’s Coast Road that was initially launched by Gannon Homes in 2004. Hollybrook New Homes, set up by Malcolm Weston and Kenneth Birrane, bought the nine-acre site in early 2014 and changed the existing planning from render to brick-fronted. Sixty homes worth some €30million were sold and completed during 2015.

Prices in Phase Two, which launched on St Stephen’s Day of that year, started from €395,000 for the two-bedroom houses (86sq m/926sq ft), from €420,000 for the three-bedroom houses and from €635,000 for the four-bedroom houses – an increase of €5,000 on each from the pre-Christmas prices.

There are 19 different house types in the development. Phase Three, which launches today, features nine four-bed homes – all with sea views.

Prices start from €695,000 for the four-bedroom, two-storey, mid-terrace style (192sq m/1,959 sq ft); from €725,00 to €740,000 for four-bedroom, two-storey, end-of-terrace homes (192sq m/1,959 sq ft) and €850,000 for three-storey, end-of-terrace houses (237sq m /2,551sq ft).

Each property has photovoltaic panels and gas-fired central heating with kitchens, complete with marble worktops, and wardrobes by Cuddy Kitchens & Bedrooms. Each house has two parking spaces.

The 5km-long Velvet Strand is a 10-minute walk away. Dublin city centre is a 16km drive. The development is a 25-minute walk to the Dart station and the journey time to the city is 25 minutes.