Move in to a doctor's surgery or visit this winner in Windy Arbour

Number 1 The Gables, Dundrum, Dublin 14

A fully functioning doctors’ clinic in the heart of Dundrum village is being pitched to househunters as an “excellent opportunity” to convert it back to a home, subject to planning permission

1 The Gables, off Ballinteer Road, D16

Number 1 The Gables, on Ballinteer Road, is low-slung modern bungalow with good off-street parking, a decent garden and a carport. It’s for sale through Vincent Finnegan at €495,000. The flat-roofed semi dates from 1970 and it’s one of an estate of over 25 similar houses at The Gables and in nearby Ailsbury Grove and Ailesbury Lawn. It’s a three-minute walk from Dundrum Town Centre, and, so far, viewers have in included those looking for a clinic and office spaces, as well as couples looking to get a foothold in the area.

The waitingroom of 1 The Gables, Ballinteer Road

The flat-roof design is not the no-no it once was, according to Robert Finnegan of the estate agency. It has virtually sold all the homes at a scheme called Taney Wood where flat-roofed homes have been snapped up at between €675,000 and just over €1 million.

The internal courtyard of 1 The Gables, Ballinteer Road

Number 1 has been a medical practice for 25 years and was fully refurbished in 2015 with new insulation and flooring throughout. However, new owners planning to live there would have to install a proper bathroom and kitchen – there’s some kitchen units in one of the offices – and remove obvious signs of clinical use such as exit signs and grab rails in the toilet.

They would also have to apply for planning permission to allow the building to revert to residential use, a process that takes around six weeks, according to selling agent Robert Finnegan.

A consulting room at 1 The Gables, Ballinteer Road

The bungalow dates from the 1970s and appears larger on the outside than it is inside. Its 873 sq ft is laid out in three separate consulting rooms and a spacious waiting room that would easily convert to a livingroom. It’s an exceptionally bright house with floor-to-ceiling windows in the reception room and the bedrooms accessed via a fully glazed corridor. There’s an internal courtyard as well as a good sized garden at the back or the house. Parking for three to four cars in the driveway is a bonus in this neighbourhood.

It’s on view on Saturday from 11am to 11.30am.

24 Farrenboley Park, Windy Arbour, Dublin 14

In Windy Arbour, a three-bedroom semi -detached cottage in popular Farrenboley Park, off Dundrum Road, Dublin 14, has come on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, asking €550,000. No 24 , which has has a floor area of 83 sq m, is ready to walk into having been fully refurbished in 2010.

24 Farrenboley Park, Dundrum

The heart of the house the open-plan living-dining-kitchen space which has windows on three sides and patio doors leading to the garden. The kitchen is separated from the living room space by a Danish-style mid-20th century sideboard that perfectly suits the space. Prospective buyers should make an offer on it too. The three bedrooms share a good-sized bathroom that is attractively tiled.

The bathroom of 24 Farrenboley Park, Dundrum

New owners have the option of extending upwards, as the neighbours have done. There’s off-street parking in the front and it’s a short walk to the Windy Arbour Luas stop.

It will be on view on Saturday from 1.30pm to 2.15pm.