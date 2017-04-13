More house, less garden in Clonskeagh

Built in the late 1980s, Annsbrook, a small development of 17 houses off Clonskeagh Road close to the entrance to UCD, was pitched firmly at the upper end of the market.

16 Annsbrook, Clonskeagh, D14

The detached four-bed redbricks with a Tudor-style timber finish and Victorian-style tiling around one of the front picture windows, were bought mostly by trader-uppers and buyers have tended to stay put.

Number 16 has changed hands before – in 2003 – when it came to the market having been greatly extended by it owners. They added a single storey extension to the rear, finished internally with decorative exposed beams, to create a vast open-plan space with a kitchen at one end, a dining space in the middle and a seating area at the end.

The patio garden of 16 Annsbrook, Clonskeagh, D14

Glazed doors open out onto the patio-style garden. Building that extension changed the original layout of the house in other ways.

There are two reception rooms to the front –one large with a fireplace, the other smaller and used as a home office – and there was a rear reception room but that has been converted into a utility room and a shower room.

The kitchen of 15 Annesbrook, Clonskeagh, D14

The attic was also converted and is used as a fifth bedroom with en suite. There are also four good-sized bedrooms, the largest with an en suite and a newly updated family bathroom.

In all 16 Annsbrook now has 230sq m (2,475sq ft) and new owners of this house, probably a growing family wanting more space and maybe a house closer to the city centre and with good transport links, will have little to do except decorate it to their own taste.

The compromise for househunters will be the back garden. It is not overlooked – it backs on to Leinster rugby grounds –but it is not the lawned football-friendly garden that families looking at houses this size prefer. The extension took up at least half of the back garden leaving a patio style space which was landscaped for easy maintenance and is mostly paved with sandstone although there is a small grassy circular shaped section.

There is off-street parking to the front for a couple of cars. The owners of the estate manage it themselves contributing a few hundred euro each year for a gardener to tend to the public areas. 16 Annsbrook is for sale through Beirne & Wise for €1.125m.