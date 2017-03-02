Modest 1960s facade gives way to hidden haven

Monkstown Road four-bed with patio garden is near sea, restaurants, shops and dart

Frances O'Rourke

 

A house off the main Monkstown Road not far from Monkstown Crescent may appeal to buyers on the lookout for a bungalow. Glenville Cottage is a 1960s four-bed house near the bottom of a short laneway at 75 Monkstown Road, the third of four houses on the lane. The 156sq m (1,680sq ft) property is now for sale through Lisney for €895,000.

Glenville Cottage has an unprepossessing exterior but is bigger and more attractive inside than it appears from outside. On the right of the front hall is a large kitchen/breakfastroom, with oak units and a utility room, which has separate access from the front.

It opens into the dining half of the sittingroom/ diningroom. The high-ceilinged front hall also opens, through a glazed door, into this big bright semi-open-plan space divided by a white brick chimneybreast.

There’s a wood-effect gas fire on the sittingroom side. Part of the roof is glazed and double doors open into an enclosed patio at the rear of the house.

More double doors open from the sittingroom into a sunroom which also opens into the decent-sized and quite private patio garden.

The four bedrooms, one currently used as a study, are arranged off the front hall to the left. The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom and there is another shower room in the hall.

There is parking for three cars in the cobblelocked front of the house.

Glenville Cottage – located between Glenville House and Glenville Lodge – is a short walk along Monkstown Road to the shops and restaurants of Monkstown village, and from the Salthill & Monkstown Dart station.

