Modernised charming cottage in idyllic setting in Rathfarnham

When the owners of 592 Woodview Cottages, settled into this small enclave of pretty former council houses set beside a large green and across the road from Dodder Valley Park in 2015, they upgraded and modernised the property.

Built in 1916, on the site of an old paper mill, it had belonged to an elderly lady. By extending it to 83sq m/900sq feet, insulating it and installing new sash windows to the front they’ve created a contemporary layout within its charming exterior.

Then the couple went potty for throwing pots – one of their first dates was a wheel class – taking lessons from master potter Geoffrey Healey, in Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow. Now as parents to a toddler the lure of rural pastures has drawn them to the Garden of Ireland where they are set to become neighbours of Healey.

Their city pad has been smartly reworked to comprise a sitting room to the front, with a cast iron fireplace, original to the development that was found in a salvage yard after much searching for the right model. It looks completely at home here.

An opening leads through to the eat-in kitchen and living room. The cooking area has sleek handleless units which contrast with the country cottage style open shelving above designed to show off some of the owners own glazed ceramics .

The warm colour of the wood flooring in the living room is echoed here and sliding Carlson glass doors open onto a decked back that has pedestrian rear access.

While the location is first class, when the back doors are open road traffic noise along the R112, linking Terenure village to Templeogue, is significant. There’s space for a car at the back and it is where some residents park a second vehicle.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms. The master is to the rear and has soothing sage green built-in wardrobes and a small balcony area that on a sunny day makes a pleasant place.

The bathroom is large and drenched in daylight through a large roof light.

The house is charming but its real appeal is its location. Just one of about 40 houses, children play safely on the road and enjoy a huge green space that separates the properties from the village of Rathfarnham. Via Church Lane the village is about a two-minute walk yet feels far more removed.

The properties can’t be accessed directly from the R112 but there is pedestrian access which makes a trip to Dodder Valley Park, across the road, less than a five-minute trip. The property is for sale for €425,000 through agents DNG.