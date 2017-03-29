Maximised option in Ranelagh for €795,000

A tall house on a terrace that is something of a Ranelagh landmark, 2 Northbrook Villas is a compact property with light and space, period features, high ceilings and a solid functionality that allies itself to a relaxed style. The vendors, who have done a great deal of work on the house since buying at the top of the property bubble in 2006, have loved living there. The area, too, has worked its charm and they will not be leaving Ranelagh when they move.

There are five houses in Northbrook Villas, which was built in the early 1920s. With care and regard for the original features, the vendors have enlarged an existing kitchen extension, added an en suite to an attic conversion and Ventrolla windows throughout the house, rewired, re-insulated, and more. A comfortable residence in many creamy colours, it was bought for €1.26million 11 years ago and is on the market at an asking price of €795,000 through agent Sherry FitzGerald.

Over a floor area of 117sq m (1,259sq ft), the house has three bedrooms, two reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfastroom, a converted en-suite attic and a family bathroom. There is a railed garden to the front and a patio garden with pedestrian access to the rear.

The kitchen has hardwood worktops and a black Rangemaster in a chimney-like alcove. A trio of ceiling Velux windows add to the light from wood-framed windows on two sides. The adjoining sittingroom and diningroom are off the entrance hallway, the latter made interesting by original, diamond-shaped tiles in white, green and yellow.

The large family bathroom is off the first return, and two bedrooms, including a large main one with double windows, are off the first-floor landing.

The second return has a small third bedroom with sash window. Decently wide stairs lead to the attic conversion. Bright and good-sized, this has a shower en suite and serves as both a playroom and guest bedroom.