Magic box in Dublin 4 is full of surprises

Turn off Greenfield Park, a quiet cul-de-sac between UCD and RTÉ, and you’ll find the quiet Greenfield Crescent. Number 10 is at the end, set behind electric gates and plenty of gravel parking. But don’t be fooled by the relatively small façade, this is a magic box of a house that opens up as you go through to find lots of living space, five bedrooms and a back garden big enough to kick a football or two around in.

10 Greenfield Crescent, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

“It was the shape of the site that defined the house,” says the owner, walking through the double-height lobby, into the contemporary and imposing entrance hall, and into the kitchen. It’s here that the scale of the place begins to kick in – it’s 373sq m (4,015sq ft) in all.

‘Dream project’

There’s a large breakfast area, a separate diningroom, plus study / den, livingroom, familyroom, and playroom at this level. There’s also a utility room, showerroom and double garage.

Upstairs three of the five bedrooms are en suite, and many have balcony access too. In the main bedroom, which has huge windows, it’s like living in the treetops. It helps that the architect, Gerard Larkin, is the owner’s brother. It also helped that the owners decided to give the house their all.

“It was a dream project, and yes we might have been dream clients,” the owner agrees. “We decided not to stress about the budget, so we put the best of everything in – to make sure we didn’t have to change anything later.” All this perfection comes at €3 million via Wyse, and for that money you’re getting a very substantial build, “it’s solid concrete, so it’s a very calm, quiet house,” says the owner.

The sittingroom in 10 Greenfield Crescent, Donnybrook, Dublin4

Ideal location

You also get the sense that the brothers enjoyed themselves putting the house together. A huge door swivels on a pivot to open through to the diningroom – ideal, as the owner says, “for when you’re engaging with entertainment”. The house was built in 2002 and the owners are moving on to find a fresh project.

“Over the years, the kids have done different things, so we’ve used the rooms differently,” the owner says. “That’s the sign of a good house, it works with what you want to do.”

Full of surprises: 10 Greenfield Crescent, Donnybrook, Dublin4

The location is ideally suited for a family, close to UCD, plenty of schools, Donnybrook is down the road, and Elm Park golf club is nearby.