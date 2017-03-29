Luxury corporate rental in Rathgar dressed to impress

The fine period house at 18 Terenure Road East, Dublin 6 was substantially refurbished by Node Architecture in 2006 and has since been rented as a corporate let.

The house, which is a couple of doors down from Rathgar village crossroads, has been refreshed with new paintwork throughout that highlights the property’s period features such as the cornicing at hall level and the white marble fireplaces in the interconnecting reception rooms.

The house has been staged for sale by the agent and as a result is in walk-in condition. Granite steps lead up to entrance level where the hall has a checkered tile floor, a decorative arch and anthracite grey carpeted stairs. A fine mahogany banister rail was refurbished by EV Kidd French polishers.

A small room on the return could be used as a study, a kid’s den or as a fourth bedroom.

Mink units

At garden level the kitchen is to the front and its painted units are decorated in a soft up-to-the-minute mink. It enjoys the afternoon sun as the front of the house has a southerly aspect. This level has underfloor heating throughout with the large open kitchen leading through to a family room where double doors open out to the north-facing paved back garden.

To the rear is a sizeable utility – from which there is also access to the back garden, and under the granite steps is a large storage space that could house bicycles or wine.

The family bathroom on the hall return has a free-standing clawfoot tub and separate shower room.

There are three good doubles on the first floor, the main bedroom has an en suite shower, and a further attic room has an adjoining shower room under the eaves.

Measuring 213.19sq m (2,295sq ft) the property is for sale at €1.4 million through DFM Auctioneers, Estate Agents & Valuers who say the property could achieve a rent of €3,500 a calendar month.

There is off-street parking for several cars to the front and a further space to the rear accessed via Harrison Row.